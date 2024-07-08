News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Cargo Transportation
Tag:
Cargo Transportation
Uzbekistan urges closer ties with Kazakhstan in aviation and logistics
12 Aug 2025-21:55
Azerbaijan sees nearly 15% rise in passenger rail traffic last month
18 Feb 2025-15:07
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping vessels resume cargo transportation after stormy weather
10 Feb 2025-15:27
Azerbaijan launches first-ever rail transit cargo transportation from Zira Port -
VIDEO
31 Jan 2025-16:56
Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss regular railway cargo transport
04 Dec 2024-21:07
Cargo traffic from China along Trans-Caspian route set to rise
25 Sep 2024-21:40
China to dispatch about 300 container block trains via Middle Corridor by year-end
20 Sep 2024-12:20
Azerbaijan, China aim to boost cargo transportation through Middle Corridor
19 Sep 2024-14:55
Cargo movement via Middle Corridor soars by 65% in six months
29 Jul 2024-11:44
Azerbaijan, China accelerate transit cargo transportation
08 Jul 2024-13:14
Latest News
Musk's Grok criticized for generating sexualized images
Berlin power outage highlights flaws in German infrastructure
Japan on alert as heavy snowfall looms
Trump calls for 10% cap on credit card interest rates
Oman unveils Middle East’s first strategic cargo drone
Man killed in South Korea as strong winds topple signboard
China, Russia, Iran begin BRICS Plus naval drills in South Africa
Iran protests death toll rises to 65
Beijing seeks to further deepen China-Africa friendship
Famed Azerbaijani doctor dies in car accident in Neftchala
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31