Baku-hosted COP29 session is important for entire world: Turkish minister

"I do believe that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will produce significant results for brotherly Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and the entire world on the whole,” Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı told AZERTAC’s correspondent.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on hosting the COP29, the Turkish minister pointed out that they have witnessed significant preparation process for this event.

Highlighting the importance of the issue of climate change for all countries, the minister said: "The COP29 session, which will be hosted in Azerbaijan, is of great significance for the entire world. Türkiye will also take an active part in this event, and intends to contribute to many areas related to biodiversity, especially enhancing water resources."

News.Az