Pakistan offers Azerbaijan technical expertise in COP29

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov has met with Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on climate change & environmental coordination Romina Khurshid Alam to discuss upcoming UN led global climate summit COP29, which is set to take place in Azerbaijan this November.

During the meeting, the sides vowed to maintain close collaboration for pre-COP and post-COP arrangements alongside the commitment to raise same voice and stance during the global summit.

Pakistan offered Azerbaijan all the technical expertise, which they required regarding the COP29.

The Azerbaijani ambassador expressed gratitude for the offer, noting that Azerbaijan highly appreciates its relations with Pakistan.

The parties reiterated for consistent engagements, people to people exchange for enhancing business and trade and sustainable development.

