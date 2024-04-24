COP29 Presidency opens application process for national pavilions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has begun accepting pavilion applications from parties participating in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held in November 2024 in Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The organization of country pavilions and office spaces for the delegations representing the 198 parties to the Convention – 197 member states and the European Union – is a key part of the preparation process for COP29.

The Operating Company has already drawn up and presented to the international community the procedure for the submission of detailed requests to establish country pavilions in the Conference venue’s Blue Zone.

Orientations.events, a company with a wealth of experience in organizing UN climate change conferences, has been selected as the Operating Company’s partner in organizing COP29. The COP29 Representation Services Portal is available for use by interested parties. The portal will allow delegation representatives to express their interest in participating in COP29 and to select all the additional services they require for their participation in the Blue Zone.

In November this year, the Baku Stadium will be transformed into a single arena for COP29. It will also host the Green Zone and its separate programme of events. In collaboration with the UNFCCC organizing team, a detailed plan is being drawn up to divide the stadium area into COP29’s Green and Blue Zones, and is in the final stages of completion.

News.Az