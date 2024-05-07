Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Slovakia business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alongside the officials from both countries, the dignitaries present at the event included representatives of more than 90 companies operating in such sectors as defence industry, ICT, finance and logistics.At the business forum held with the participation of Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan`s Economy Minister, and Denisa Sakova, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of the Slovak Republic, the parties shared their views on enhancing joint activities aimed at increasing the efficiency of bilateral economic relations, and reinforcing partnership in the realms of trade, energy, industry, transport, and tourism.Discussions centered on evaluation of investment opportunities between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, promotion of cooperation and mutual investments between the business circles.The parties described the increasing the trade turnover and diversification of cooperation between the two countries as one of the key goals. They emphasized that business forums organized in this regard make a crucial contribution to trade and economic relations.Addressing the forum, Yusif Abdullayev, AZPROMO Executive Director and Robert Šimončič, SARIO CEO, highlighted the investment and export prospects of the two countries.Furthermore, the forum featured a signing ceremony of documents between the institutions. Thus, "SEAK s.r.o." of Slovakia and "Itech Group" LLC, as well as Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC - AIC and "Eximbank SR" inked memorandums. The documents envisage the evaluation of joint investment opportunities, as well as development of cooperation between the parties in areas such as business, communication and cyber security, smart technologies.The forum, then, continued with meetings in B2B format.

News.Az