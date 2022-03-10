Baku Port interested in new joint projects with EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku) is keen on implementing new projects with the financial support of the European Union, the port director-general Taleh Ziyadov said.

He made the statement during the closing ceremony of the EU-funded project “Support to Baku Port Capacity Building: Phase 2”, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Ziyadov praised the cooperation between the Baku Port and the EU.

The director-general underlined the need to adapt to the changing world.

“Azerbaijan, together with the EU, has set a goal of "Net Zero Emission" by 2035. We are working to achieve this goal,” he said, stressing that the goal will allow Azerbaijan to become a country with a ‘green economy’.

News.Az