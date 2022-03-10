Baku Port interested in new joint projects with EU
The Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku) is keen on implementing new projects with the financial support of the European Union, the port director-general Taleh Ziyadov said.
He made the statement during the closing ceremony of the EU-funded project “Support to Baku Port Capacity Building: Phase 2”, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
Ziyadov praised the cooperation between the Baku Port and the EU.
The director-general underlined the need to adapt to the changing world.
“Azerbaijan, together with the EU, has set a goal of "Net Zero Emission" by 2035. We are working to achieve this goal,” he said, stressing that the goal will allow Azerbaijan to become a country with a ‘green economy’.