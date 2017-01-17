Bangladesh eyes to join Azerbaijani transportation projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangladesh is interested in such Azerbaijani transportation projects as North-South and East-West corridors, Bangladeshi Ambassador Allama Siddiqui said in an interview with Trend Jan. 17.

“These projects will connect many countries and facilitate the trade,” he said. “Bangladesh would like to join these projects, which would be very useful for us.”

The diplomat added that Azerbaijan and Bangladesh can establish mutually beneficial trade.

He said that another promising area for bilateral cooperation is tourism.

“Azerbaijan with its unique culture and history can be an interesting destination for Bangladeshi tourists,” he said. “We will work to increase the number of tourists coming from Bangladesh to Azerbaijan.”

News.Az

