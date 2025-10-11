Bangladeshi flotilla activist released

Following his release from Israeli detention, Shahidul Alam, the renowned Bangladeshi photographer, human rights activist, and outspoken critic of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, has arrived in Istanbul.

Alam was the only Bangladeshi participant aboard the "Sumud" aid flotilla to Gaza and was detained when it attempted to break the siege and deliver essential humanitarian supplies, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On October 8, 2024, a flotilla of ships—including one named "Conscience," which carried Alam, and others from the FFC and TMTG coalition—was unlawfully intercepted in international waters by Israeli forces. The incident occurred 120 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza. The forces detained everyone on board, who constituted an unarmed crew of doctors, journalists, medics, elected officials, and other personnel.

In addition to the detentions, the vessels and all their cargo were seized. The confiscated cargo consisted of over $110,000 USD worth of life-saving aid destined for Gaza's population, including critical supplies such as medicine, respiratory equipment, and nutritional items. The entire action has been described as a clear violation of international law.

After his release from Israel, Alam stopped in Istanbul, where he was welcomed by Bangladeshi consular officials, including Consul General Mohammad Mizanur Rahman. In the airport lobby, the activist and the Consul General were heard chanting "Free Palestine," reaffirming Alam's commitment to the cause.

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yunus, expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his cooperation in facilitating Alam's release.