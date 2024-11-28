Battle for Aleppo: Opposition forces seize strategic ground
Fighters from Hay'et Tahrir al-Sham ride in military vehicles on the eastern outskirts Atarib town in Syria's northern province of Aleppo on November 27, 2024, during clashes with the Syrian army [Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP]
On November 27, 2024, Syrian opposition groups led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a significant offensive against regime forces in western Aleppo.Named "Deterrence of Aggression," this military campaign was a direct retaliation against heightened artillery bombardments by Syrian government forces. Early reports confirm the rebels' capture of at least 13 villages and the strategically vital Base 46, one of the largest regime military installations in the area. With casualties estimated to exceed 130, including both regime soldiers and opposition fighters, this offensive underscores the intensifying violence in northwest Syria, News.az reports.
Humanitarian crisis deepens
The renewed fighting has severely worsened the humanitarian situation in the region. Thousands of civilians are fleeing conflict zones near Aleppo city amid fears of escalating violence. Heavy shelling by the Syrian army in response to the offensive has reportedly targeted both military and civilian areas, adding to the already alarming death toll among non-combatants. Humanitarian organizations warn of a growing crisis as displaced families face dwindling resources and unsafe living conditions.
Strategic advances and regional implications
HTS and its allied forces have reportedly advanced approximately 10 kilometers towards key towns like Nubl and Zahra, known strongholds of Iran-backed Hezbollah forces. This operation marks the most significant territorial gains for opposition forces since the Russia-Turkey brokered ceasefire in March 2020. The proximity of these advances to Aleppo city raises concerns about a potential widening of the conflict, drawing in regional actors such as Iran and Turkey more directly.
Clashes persist amid rising casualties
Fierce clashes continued into November 28, with the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reporting further losses. At least 37 regime personnel were killed in these confrontations, with HTS and its allies also suffering significant casualties. The battle for control of this contested region highlights the fragility of ceasefire agreements and the enduring volatility of the Syrian conflict.
A fragile landscape
This escalation represents a critical shift in the dynamics of Syria's northwest, exposing the limitations of past diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region. As the situation unfolds, the focus remains on the civilians caught in the crossfire, bearing the brunt of the violence in a conflict that shows no signs of abating.