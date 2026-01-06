News.az
News
Aleppo
Tag:
Aleppo
Aleppo internal security head travels to Ayn al-Arab before SDF deal
01 Feb 2026-20:38
Syria lifts health emergency in Aleppo and Raqqa after military advances
23 Jan 2026-21:59
Tishrin Dam clash: 3 Syrian soldiers killed in attacks
19 Jan 2026-16:05
Syrian forces move into Deir Hafir following YPG/SDF pullout
18 Jan 2026-11:17
Syrian army enters Deir Hafir, Aleppo as YPG/SDF withdraws
17 Jan 2026-13:56
Jordan sends humanitarian aid convoy to Syria amid clashes
12 Jan 2026-15:55
The death toll from SDF shelling in Aleppo has risen to 24
12 Jan 2026-00:53
Syrian government announces ceasefire in Aleppo
09 Jan 2026-09:01
Syrian army and SDF blame each other for Aleppo escalation
08 Jan 2026-20:16
New clashes between Syrian forces and Kurds erupt in Aleppo
06 Jan 2026-22:15
