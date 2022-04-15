Belarus introduces retaliatory restrictions for EU vehicles from April 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 16, Belarus will introduce a retaliatory ban on the movement of cars and tractors registered in the EU countries across the customs border of the EAEU into the republic, the Belarusian Ministry of Transport said on Friday, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"Belarus has taken retaliatory measures against vehicles registered in the EU member states. From 00.00 (coincides with Moscow time) on April 16, 2022, a ban is introduced on the movement of cars and tractors registered in the European Union across the customs border of the Eurasian Economic Union to Belarus ", - the message in the Telegram channel of the ministry says.

At the same time, according to him, the exception is the movement of vehicles through certain checkpoints to specially designated places for cargo operations and transfers.

