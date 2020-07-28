Yandex metrika counter

Belarus president says he survived coronavirus 'on his feet'

  • World
  • Share
Belarus president says he survived coronavirus 'on his feet'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he caught the coronavirus and recovered “on his feet” without showing any symptoms, sounding a defiant tone as he addressed military leaders in Minsk.

“Today you are meeting a man who managed to survive the coronavirus on his feet. This is what doctors concluded yesterday. Asymptomatic,” Lukashenko said.

“As I said, 97% of our population carry this infection asymptomatically,” he added. He did not give a source for that figure.

Belarus, with a population of 9.5 million, has registered 67,366 coronavirus infections with 543 deaths.

(c) Reuters

News.Az



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      