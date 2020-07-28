Belarus president says he survived coronavirus 'on his feet'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he caught the coronavirus and recovered “on his feet” without showing any symptoms, sounding a defiant tone as he addressed military leaders in Minsk.

“Today you are meeting a man who managed to survive the coronavirus on his feet. This is what doctors concluded yesterday. Asymptomatic,” Lukashenko said.

“As I said, 97% of our population carry this infection asymptomatically,” he added. He did not give a source for that figure.

Belarus, with a population of 9.5 million, has registered 67,366 coronavirus infections with 543 deaths.

