IAEA raises alarm over lack of access to Iran’s nuclear facilities

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The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that limited access to verify nuclear material in Iran raises concerns about potential nuclear proliferation.

In a confidential report seen by AFP and Reuters, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) urged Iran to inform the agency of the fate of its enriched uranium, News.Az reports, citing Times Kuwait.

The IAEA has not had access to nuclear facilities in Iran since Israel and the US struck its nuclear sites last June.

“While the agency acknowledged that the military attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and sites have created an unprecedented situation, it is critical for the agency to conduct verification activities in Iran without delay,” the IAEA said.

Before the strikes, the IAEA estimated Iran had about 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, near weapons-grade and far above the 3.67% cap under the 2015 deal. Its fate since then is unclear.

“The agency’s lack of access to verify the previously declared highly enriched uranium and low enriched uranium for nearly a year, which is long overdue according to standard safeguard practices, is a matter of proliferation concern,” it added.

The report is to be discussed at an IAEA Board of Governors meeting next week.

News.Az