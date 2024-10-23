Belarus to hold presidential election in January 2025

Belarus is set to hold the presidential election on January 26, 2025.

The relevant decision was taken at the session of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus on 23 October, News.Az reports, citing BelTA. “According to Article 81 of the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus and Article 56 of the Electoral Code, the election of the President of the Republic of Belarus shall be appointed by the House of Representatives no later than five months and held on Sunday no later than two months before the expiration of the term of office of the previous president. In accordance with Article 83 of the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, the president assumes office after taking the oath of office. As soon as the newly elected president takes the oath of office, the powers of the previous president are terminated. The inauguration of the incumbent head of state took place on 23 September 2020. Accordingly, the next presidential election should be held no later than 20 July 2025,” CEC Chairman Igor Karpenko said.The legislation does not set a specific day for the presidential election, such as the single voting day for the parliamentary elections, which is held on the last Sunday of February, the CEC head said.“The basic law does not prohibit holding elections earlier, it prohibits holding them later than the established deadline. According to the Central Election Commission, 26 January 2025 is the optimal date for the presidential election of the Republic of Belarus,” he stressed.

