Belgian airports to face 'major disruption' due to austerity strike

Belgium is preparing for widespread disruption across various sectors, including public transport and schools, this week as unions organize a three-day national strike.

The action was called in response to Prime Minister Bart De Wever's attempts to shrink Belgium's debt by changing labour laws and reforming unemployment benefits and pensions, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Teachers, medical staff and rubbish collectors will all be joining the rolling industrial action which is set to end in a general strike on Wednesday.

Eurostar is among organisations warning of potential disruption, while the two main airports have advised customers that all departure flights will be cancelled on Wednesday.

The country had already been hit by several strikes since de Wever, a Flemish nationalist, came to office in February at the head of a centre-right coalition government aiming to cut the budget deficit. Early on Monday, his government reached a budget agreement which he said was the only way to "guarantee the sustainability" of Belgium's welfare state. The country's budget deficit stood at 4.5% of GDP at the end of last year with debt at 104.7% of GDP. EU budget rules stipulate that member states should keep their budget deficit below 3% and debt beneath 60% to maintain sound public finances.

