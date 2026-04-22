Chemical leak in West Virginia plant kills 2, hospitalizes 19

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Two people have died and 19 others have been hospitalized following a chemical leak at a plant in West Virginia.

Authorities said one of the 19 hospitalized is currently in critical condition. Seven of the injured were first responders who came to help, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident took place at Catalyst Refiners in Institute, West Virginia at around 9:30 a.m. The Associated Press said that a leak happened as workers were preparing to shut down part of the facility.

Kanawha County Commission Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman told the AP that a chemical reaction between nitric acid and another substance led to “a violent reaction of the chemicals and it instantaneously overreacted.

“Starting or ending a chemical reaction are the most dangerous times,” Sigman said.

WJTV Jackson said the company refines ethylene oxide catalyst which is found in products such as cleaning supplies, antifreeze and cosmetics.

Vandalia Health Charleston Area Medical Center was treating some of the injured, and spokesman Dale Witte said patients were suffering from shortness of breath, cough, sore throat and itchy eyes, per the AP.

WJTV said a shelter-in-place order was issued for a one-mile radius around the plant, and that order included West Virginia State University.

The outlet said that order has since been lifted.

News.Az