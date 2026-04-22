Azerbaijan wrestlers win two golds and a bronze at European Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s wrestlers have secured two gold medals and one bronze on the third day of the European Wrestling Championships in Tirana, reinforcing the country’s strong performance at the continental event.

In the 67kg category, Hasrat Jafarov claimed gold after defeating Murat Firat in the final. Jafarov delivered a composed performance to take the top step of the podium, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Azerbaijani wrestler wins fourth European championship title

Azerbaijani weightlifter wins silver at European Championships

Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze at European Championships

Scandal in Tirana: Turkish wrestler advances as rival disqualified mid-bout - VIDEO

Another gold medal followed in the 82kg division, where Gurban Gurbanov overcame Adlet Tyulyubaev, competing under the United World Wrestling flag. His victory added to Azerbaijan’s growing medal tally.

In the 60kg category, Nihat Mammadli secured a bronze medal after beating Suner Konunov in the third-place match.

Earlier in the competition, Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers had already won two bronze medals, with Rashad Mammadov and Islam Abbasov finishing third in their respective weight categories.

The European Championships are set to continue until 26 April, with more bouts expected in the coming days as Azerbaijan looks to add to its medal haul.

News.Az