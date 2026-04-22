US Congressman David Scott, 80, dies after final House vote

The veteran lawmaker's death was confirmed a day after he cast his final vote in the US House of Representatives, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He was running for a 13th term in next month's primary election, having refused to bow out amid questions over his declining health. Scott became the first black chairman of the House's agriculture committee in 2020.

He is the fifth member of Congress to die in office since last year. His vacant seat hands Republicans in the lower chamber of Congress a narrow advantage as they campaign to defend a razor-thin majority ahead of November's midterm elections.

No cause of death has yet been disclosed for the Georgia lawmaker.

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries paid tribute to him on Wednesday.

"David Scott was a trailblazer who served a district that he represented admirably, rose up from humble beginnings to become the first African American ever to chair the House Ag Committee," he said.

"He cared about the people that he represented. He was fiercely committed to getting things done for the people of the great state of Georgia, and he'll be deeply missed."