Benidorm star Elsie Kelly dies aged 89

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Actor Elsie Kelly, best known for her role as Noreen in ITV's Benidorm, has passed away at the age of 89.

Her agent, Michelle Sykes, confirmed the news on Wednesday (22 April), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She said: “She passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family on 21st April 2026 at the age of 89.”

Born in Liverpool in 1936, Kelly was 69 when she won her breakout part in Benidorm, appearing as the mother of Johnny Vegas’s character.

The sitcom, set in an all‑inclusive resort in Spain, follows a group of mainly British holidaymakers who return to the same complex year after year.

In the original script, Noreen was supposed to be killed off in her first episode, but the chemistry between Kelly and Vegas proved so strong that the character was kept on as key member.

Benidorm creator Derren Litten honoured Kelly’s legacy, describing her as a “comedic genius”.

“So sad to pass on the news of the passing of Elsie Kelly aka Noreen in Benidorm,” he wrote. “One of the best-loved characters in the show and certainly one of the most beloved cast members. Elsie’s acting abilities and comic genius were so natural they were almost taken for granted.

“Thanks for your talent but most of all your friendship Elsie. I am very sad today but also happy to think of such a wonderful life well lived.”

Kelly’s fellow Benidorm star Crissy Rock joined in the tributes, saying that she was “so sad” to hear of the actor’s death.

“We shared so many wonderful memories filming Benidorm, moments I’ll always treasure. She was an absolute joy to work with and brought so much warmth and laughter wherever she went,” Rock wrote.

She appeared on nine of the show’s 10 seasons between 2006 and 2018, and in the show’s final season, also played Noreen’s twin sister Doreen.

Benidorm a huge hit with fans

The series, set in a Spanish resort, first aired in 2007 and ran for ten series with 74 episodes before ITV bosses cancelled the show.

Benidorm was a big hit for ITV, gaining more than eight million viewers and a big fan base, even inspiring many to visit the Spanish region for their own holiday.

Creator of the show, Derren Litten, has previously taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share that he has more stories he would love to explore.

During its time on ITV, Benidorm became a hit, earning numerous National Television Awards and TV Choice Awards, and it was BAFTA-nominated.

News.Az