Benin soldiers claim on state television they have taken power from President Patrice Talon

Benin soldiers claim on state television they have taken power from President Patrice Talon

Benin President Patrice Talon is set to leave office in April after having held the position since 2016.

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of soldiers appeared on Benin’s national television on Sunday, claiming they had taken control of the government, News.Az reports, citing the New York Post.

Their announcement came as the country prepares for an April presidential election, which will conclude the tenure of incumbent President Patrice Talon, in office since 2016.

Benin’s ruling coalition had nominated Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni to be its candidate, positioning a man seen as a key architect of its economic policies to pursue the administration’s current reform agenda if elected.

Talon’s decision to step down after two terms was a rare move in the West and Central Africa region where democratic norms are increasingly under pressure.

A coup last month in Guinea-Bissau was the ninth in the region since 2020.

News.Az