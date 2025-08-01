Biden cautions of "dark days" under Trump

The remarks echoed, at least in tone, some of his previous comments about Trump, portraying him as a threat to democracy and the rule of law.

“We are, in my view, at such a moment in American history, reflected in every cruel executive outreach, every rollback of basic freedoms, every erosion of long-standing, established precedent,” he said.

Biden also criticized the administration for trying to “erase truth” and faulted Congress for “sitting on the sidelines” and failing to check the authority of the executive branch.

“My friends, we need to face the hard truth of this administration, and that it has been to ease all the gains we’ve made in my administration,” Biden went on. “To erase history rather than making it. To erase fairness, equality, to erase justice itself. And that’s not hyperbole. That’s a fact.”

Calling the administration “cruel,” he pointed to “immigrants who are in this country legally ... getting dragged away in handcuffs.” And he criticized the administration’s attacks on law firms and media companies.

In response, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in a statement that “Joe Biden, in between sleeping on the beach and handing over the presidency to an autopen, spent his days watching his henchmen tear our Constitution to shreds via autopen through lawfare, the invasion of the southern border, and selling out our country to the rest of the world. He’s the last person to talk about how to run this country, considering he ran it into the ground.”

Biden’s remarks were more than political posturing. His remarks were also a mix of memoir and history lesson. In typical fashion, he wove together stories from his past — his early proximity to the Black community in Wilmington, Delaware, his time as a young public defender after the 1968 riots, and the legacy of the mentors who shaped him.