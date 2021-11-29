Biden: No need for lockdowns over Omicron

+ ↺ − 16 px

United States President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration does not plan to introduce any lockdowns as a result of the emergence of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 at the moment, Teletrader reports.

Biden claimed that as long as people wear masks and get vaccinated, there will be no need to introduce lockdowns and continuously urged people to either vaccines and boosters.

According to the president, the US decided to impose travel restrictions in order to have time to get more people inoculated before the new variant arrives in the country.

