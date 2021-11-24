News.az
Tag:
Lockdown
Manchester city center locked down over suspicious item
12 Sep 2025-14:54
Student shot by officer during lockdown at US Naval Academy -
VIDEO
12 Sep 2025-13:27
Canada’s Parliament remains on lockdown as authorities handle a barricaded suspect, urging the public to take cover
VIDEO
06 Apr 2025-09:22
British PM Johnson apologizes for party during COVID-19 lockdown
12 Jan 2022-21:36
Canada admits tracking 33M mobile devices amid COVID-19 lockdown
25 Dec 2021-17:24
Chinese Xi'an city of 13 million residents under COVID-19 lockdown
22 Dec 2021-20:46
Germany to limit private gatherings to 10 people - draft document
20 Dec 2021-20:09
Biden: No need for lockdowns over Omicron
29 Nov 2021-23:46
Azerbaijan approves COVID-19 certificates
29 Nov 2021-22:36
Lockdown lifted in Spain's La Palma, volcanic eruption keeps airport shut
24 Nov 2021-18:53
