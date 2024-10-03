Bitcoin holder metaplanet sells BTC options to boost coin stash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo-listed bitcoin holder Metaplanet Inc. is now using bitcoin (BTC) options to boost its coin stash, diverging from its peer, the U.S.-listed Microstrategy's debt-fueled accumulation strategy, News.Az reports citing FX Street .

On Tuesday, Metaplanet announced the sale of 223 contracts of bitcoin put options at the $62,000 strike with a maturity date of Dec. 27. The transaction involved Singapore-based QCP Capital as the counterparty and generated a premium of 23.972 BTC ($1.44 million). CoinDesk reached out to QCP Capital for a comment.Metaplanet posted $13.826 million as margin collateral, with each contract offering a 0.1075 BTC premium, which Metaplanet received upfront. The transaction resulted in a nominal yield of 10.75% and an annualized yield of 45.63%.The $13.826 million of margin collateral came from the proceeds raised during Metaplanet's eleventh stock acquisition rights exercise. The purpose of this collateral is to ensure Metaplanet can meet the transaction if the option is exercised.

News.Az