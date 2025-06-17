BMW 5 series become Europe's business-class sales leader in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Surging demand propels BMW ahead of Mercedes-Benz and Audi, while electric i5 model leads in EV segment

The BMW 5 Series has firmly claimed the top spot in Europe’s premium business-class segment following a dramatic sales surge in early 2025, News.Az reports.

The Bavarian automaker recorded a 56% increase in demand for its 5 Series lineup between January and April 2025, compared to the same period in 2024 — a performance that has outpaced key competitors in the segment.

BMW gains ground on Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The main rival, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, registered a comparatively modest growth of 19% over the same four-month span.

This allowed the 5 Series, particularly the newly launched G60 generation, to take the lead in a segment historically dominated by Mercedes. Audi’s A6 remains in third position, further widening the gap between the leading brands and the rest of the market.

Sales figures from January to April 2025 reflect this trend clearly:

BMW 5 Series : 20,400 units

Mercedes-Benz E-Class : 15,800 units

Audi A6/S6 : 13,800 units

Volvo S90/V90 : 2,700 units

Lexus ES : 1,400 units

Audi A7/S7: 1,200 units

The close release timing of the new BMW G60 and Mercedes W214 models — within a one-month window — adds credibility to the comparative analysis, showing BMW’s stronger market reception in Europe.

i5 Electric variant shows leadership in EV segment

BMW is also showing strength in the growing electric executive car market with its i5 model. The i5 currently leads the electric business sedan segment, though by a smaller margin than in the combustion engine category:

BMW i5 : 8,843 units

Audi A6 e-Tron : 7,460 units

Mercedes-Benz EQE: 3,740 units

While BMW leads in volume, Audi is quickly closing in with its A6 e-Tron. Mercedes, however, appears to be struggling to gain similar traction with the EQE in this competitive and fast-evolving space.

Market shrinking despite segment growth

Despite BMW’s dominance, the business-class sedan segment is seeing a reduction in overall offerings. Several nameplates are being phased out. The Jaguar XF has been officially discontinued, and Maserati is wrapping up final sales of the Ghibli, signaling a strategic retreat by some automakers from traditional sedan segments in favor of crossovers and SUVs.

Even with this contraction, the European automotive market as a whole is growing in 2025. New model launches, regulatory incentives for EVs, and recovering consumer confidence are fueling a modest rebound across several segments.

Mixed results in Chinese market

While BMW celebrates success in Europe, the Chinese market presents challenges. Dealerships in China are facing an oversupply of long-wheelbase versions of the 5 Series — models specifically tailored to Chinese consumers who value spacious rear seating. Excess inventory has led to heavy discounting, with some dealers offering price cuts of up to 35% to move stock.

This situation reflects broader difficulties for foreign automakers in China, as domestic brands continue to gain market share through aggressive pricing, local innovations, and faster EV adoption. BMW, like many global manufacturers, is grappling with how to adjust its strategy in the world’s largest auto market.

BMW's success with the 5 Series in Europe highlights the strength of its current product strategy and the appeal of both its traditional and electric offerings. However, challenges remain in key international markets such as China. As automakers face growing competition, changing consumer preferences, and the EV transition, brand agility and regional adaptation will be crucial for sustaining leadership across global markets.

