India pivots to long-term strategy amid Middle East war shocks

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Faced with its most severe external economic shock since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, India is shifting its macroeconomic risk management away from temporary buffers toward long-term structural resilience. A comprehensive report by S&P Global reveals that the ongoing Middle East war is forcing New Delhi to aggressively overhaul its fiscal frameworks, trade boundaries, and energy alliances to insulate its domestic market from global volatility.

The prolonged conflict has triggered intense currency fluctuations, sent energy prices soaring, and disrupted traditional trade routes. The impact is already visible: the HSBC India Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 57.0 in March from 58.9 in February, marking its weakest private sector expansion since late 2022. While export markets remain stable, cost inflation and a slowdown in new orders are creating heavy headwinds for Indian businesses, News.Az reports, citing S&P Global.

To counter inflation and steady the domestic market, the Indian government has rolled out massive excise duty cuts on fuel, increased fertilizer subsidies, and launched a ₹1 trillion ($12 billion) Economic Stabilization Fund specifically designed for oil hedging. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has actively stepped into foreign exchange markets to protect the rupee, preparing for potential interest rate hikes as domestic inflation is projected to climb to 5.6% in 2026.

However, this aggressive countercyclical spending threatens to derail New Delhi's post-pandemic fiscal consolidation. The central government’s debt-to-GDP ratio is now expected to edge up to 57.5%, potentially forcing the state to scale back on high-growth infrastructure projects to rebalance its ledger.

Recognizing the vulnerability of overextended supply lines, India is executing a highly pragmatic overhaul of its trade and industrial policies to build domestic ecosystems:

Easing Neighboring FDI: In a significant policy reversal on March 11, India eased the strict 2020 investment rules targeting neighboring countries. Foreign direct investment under 10% ownership will now bypass mandatory government screening in non-sensitive sectors, while green energy projects face a fast-tracked 60-day approval window.

Controlled Engagement with China: Because China remains the dominant supplier of intermediate components for India's solar power and semiconductor sectors, New Delhi is choosing controlled engagement over total decoupling, rolling back domestic content mandates and offering targeted tax incentives to attract suppliers from mainland China, Taiwan, and Japan.

Defense Co-production: Traditional import substitution in defense is being replaced with technology transfers and co-production models alongside trusted global partners to shore up national security.

With the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) engulfed in regional instability, India is actively moving to diversify its exposure. The Gulf has historically supplied the bulk of India's crude and housed nearly half of its 18.5 million overseas workers, whose remittances account for 3.4% of India's GDP.

To hedge these risks, Indian public sector firms are fast-tracking alternative natural gas negotiations with the U.S., Australia, Nigeria, and Mozambique. For agricultural security, New Delhi has secured urgent fertilizer contracts with Russia, Belarus, Morocco, and Indonesia ahead of the June planting season. Furthermore, to safeguard remittance inflows, India is accelerating free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations across ASEAN, Latin America, and non-EU European states, explicitly prioritizing professional and vocational visas.

The Middle East crisis has also inadvertently highlighted India's growing importance in global tech infrastructure. As major hyperscalers like Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google activate disaster-recovery protocols to safeguard their cloud networks, non-critical enterprise and banking workloads are being temporarily rerouted from volatile zones into Mumbai.

While this routing remains a tactical redundancy measure rather than a permanent relocation of primary infrastructure, it solidifies India’s position as the premier "overflow geography" for global data centers. Capitalizing on this momentum, Indian tech developers are rapidly advancing project timelines and power provisioning to capture permanent, cross-border AI and data backup workloads, turning geopolitical risk into an unexpected economic catalyst.

News.Az