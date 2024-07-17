Bob Menendez convicted on all counts in corruption trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was found guilty on all counts Monday in his corruption trial. He was accused of accepting bribes, including cash and gold bars, in exchange for benefiting the governments of Egypt and Qatar, News.Az reports citing NBC NEWS.

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, whose office prosecuted the case, praised the verdict, stating that Menendez’s “years of selling his office to the highest bidder have finally come to an end.”During the reading of the verdict, Menendez sat with his hands crossed and his chin resting on them, showing no emotion. He then shook his head in disagreement as the jurors were polled about the verdict. Some of his family members broke down in tears.

