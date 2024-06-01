News.az
Bob Menendez
Tag:
Ex-US senator Menendez’s wife sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for bribery
12 Sep 2025-11:09
Ex-US senator Menendez’s wife found guilty in bribery case
22 Apr 2025-11:34
Former US Senator Bob Menendez jailed for 11 years for bribery
30 Jan 2025-02:25
Pro-Armenian US Sen. Menendez resigns, scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29
21 Aug 2024-11:01
Pro-Armenian US Senator Bob Menendez ends political career
17 Aug 2024-10:34
Pro-Armenian US Senator Menendez submits resignation after corruption conviction
24 Jul 2024-10:11
Pro-Armenian US Senator Bob Menendez set to resign after bribery conviction
18 Jul 2024-12:00
Bob Menendez convicted on all counts in corruption trial
17 Jul 2024-06:28
Senator for sale: Menendez's corruption trial rocks Washington
09 Jul 2024-23:05
Pro-Armenian US Senator Menendez ‘sold the power of his office’ for bribes, prosecutor says
09 Jul 2024-11:20
