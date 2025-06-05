Boeing agrees billion dollar deal over 737 Max crashes

Boeing has agreed to pay $1.1bn (£811.5m) to avoid prosecution over two fatal airline crashes that killed 346 people, News.az reports citing BBC.

The payments are part of a settlement with the US Justice Department (DOJ) over crashes involving 737 Max jets in October 2018 and March 2019.

The agreement includes the US aviation giant paying $444.5m to families of crash victims. It will also put $455m towards improving its compliance, safety and quality programmes.

Under the deal, Boeing also agreed to pay a criminal penalty of $487.2m, with half of that already paid in 2021.