UK summons Russian envoy after drone strike in Romania

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Britain’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had summoned Russia’s ambassador following a Russian drone attack last week on a residential building in NATO member Romania.

Foreign minister Yvette ⁠Cooper has condemned the incident, which ​occurred during a Russian attack ​on Ukraine and injured two people in the Romanian city of Galati, and ​said Britain stood united with ​allies to defend NATO territory, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"Russia’s latest brutal ‌bombardment ⁠of civilians in Ukraine comes afters its violation of NATO airspace last week, hitting a residential ​building in ​Romania," Britain's ⁠foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Injuring innocent civilians ​on NATO territory is ​unacceptable ⁠and a stark reminder of the threat that Ukrainian civilians are ⁠having ​to endure on a ​daily basis."

News.Az