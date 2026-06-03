UK summons Russian envoy after drone strike in Romania
Britain’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had summoned Russia’s ambassador following a Russian drone attack last week on a residential building in NATO member Romania.
Foreign minister Yvette Cooper has condemned the incident, which occurred during a Russian attack on Ukraine and injured two people in the Romanian city of Galati, and said Britain stood united with allies to defend NATO territory, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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"Russia’s latest brutal bombardment of civilians in Ukraine comes afters its violation of NATO airspace last week, hitting a residential building in Romania," Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"Injuring innocent civilians on NATO territory is unacceptable and a stark reminder of the threat that Ukrainian civilians are having to endure on a daily basis."
By Ulviyya Salmanli