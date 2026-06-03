Secretary General of Nizami Ganjavi International Center passes away
Photo: Rovshan Muradov
Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Rovshan Muradov, has passed away.
According to a statement shared by the Center on social media platform X, Muradov died suddenly in Istanbul, News.az reports.
He was in Türkiye to organize the participation of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in an international conference scheduled to be held in the country.
The Center expressed its condolences following the loss of its Secretary General.
By Faig Mahmudov