Boeing sees revenue surge and improving cash flow in Q3

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boeing (BA) reported a stronger-than-expected third quarter on Wednesday, highlighting progress in CEO Kelly Ortberg’s turnaround of the aviation giant.

The planemaker posted Q3 revenue of $23.27 billion, surpassing the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $22.29 billion. This marks a notable increase from last quarter’s $21.68 billion and a 30% rise compared with the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Boeing also signaled an improving cash-flow burn rate, underlining the company’s ongoing efforts to stabilize its financial performance amid a challenging aviation market.

It posted an adjusted loss per share (core loss per share) of $7.47 versus the $4.92 estimated, but that was attributed to a one-time charge related to the program for Boeing's latest wide-body jet, the 777X.

Boeing's adjusted free cash flow came in at negative $238 million, compared to the negative $884.1 million estimated, a major improvement for the company. A year ago, Boeing reported a staggering net loss of $6.17 billion and negative free cash flow of $1.34 billion.

Operating cash flow also improved, coming in at $1.12 billion in Q3 vs. estimates of negative $197 million.

Boeing stock wavered in premarket trading following the report.

Boeing's 777X remains behind schedule and has not yet been certified by regulators, leading to the company taking a $4.9 billion charge due to the delay. That contributed to its core loss per share this quarter, it said.

"With a sustained focus on safety and quality, we achieved important milestones in our recovery as we generated positive free cash flow in the quarter and jointly agreed with the FAA in October to increase 737 production to 42 per month," Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a statement.

"While we are disappointed in the 777X schedule delay, the airplane continues to perform well in flight testing, and we remain focused on the work ahead to complete our development programs and stabilize our operations in order to fully recover our company's performance and restore trust with all of our stakeholders."

Earlier this month, Boeing announced Q3 commercial deliveries hit 160 jets versus the 150 delivered last quarter and 116 delivered in the same quarter a year ago. Of Q3 deliveries, 121 were 737 Max jets (compared to 92 delivered a year ago), 24 were 787 jets (14 last year), nine were 777s (four last year), and six were 767s (six last year).

News.Az