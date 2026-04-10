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Citi profit jumps 42% as trading boom lifts earnings
14 Apr 2026-16:32
Dow, S&P 500 futures jump on Iran deal optimism
14 Apr 2026-14:08
Gold rebounds as US-Iran peace talks ease market fears
14 Apr 2026-13:10
Amazon in advanced talks for Globalstar to rival Musk's Starlink
14 Apr 2026-12:40
Diamond market weakens as prices continue to fall
13 Apr 2026-16:28
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures drop as Hormuz tensions escalate
13 Apr 2026-10:40
Tesla stock extends 8-week losing streak as earnings approach
11 Apr 2026-12:10
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures stall as Hormuz tensions weigh on markets
10 Apr 2026-11:40
Gold set for weekly gain as Iran truce hopes weigh on markets
10 Apr 2026-10:42
Alibaba deepens AI push with ShengShu investment
10 Apr 2026-09:24
Latest News
Emergency return in Japan: ATR-72 crew reports cockpit window fault
BREAKING:
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Italy's Meloni criticizes Trump for remarks against Pope Leo XIV -
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Iranian FM links end to escalation to US halt of “aggression”, Lebanon strikes
Donald Tusk’s Seoul visit signals a new era for the Poland and South Korea partnership
Double Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen announces retirement
Lana Ravandi-Fadai: Iran will expand response if pressured - INTERVIEW
US works with Gulf allies to track Iran-linked bank accounts
Turkish convoy crosses into Iran in solidarity visit -
VIDEO
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