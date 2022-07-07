Boris Johnson resigns as UK prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned Thursday, bringing an acrimonious end to a nearly three-year premiership that has been beset by controversy and scandal, News.az reports citing BBC

Speaking outside Downing Street, Johnson said the process for choosing the new leader of the Conservative Party should begin now, with a timetable to be announced next week.

He said he intends to remain in place until a new Tory leader is elected.

His decision to remain in office comes despite a clear lack of support from within his own party and a growing push across the political spectrum for him to step down immediately.

