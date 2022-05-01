News.az
Boris Johnson
Tag:
Boris Johnson
Türkiye’s potential role as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine – Expert opinions
08 Jan 2025-11:00
Former UK premier Boris Johnson resigns as MP
10 Jun 2023-07:25
UK’s former prime minister makes unannounced visit to Kyiv
23 Jan 2023-07:32
Boris Johnson confirms he won't join the race to become UK's next PM
24 Oct 2022-07:26
Ukraine's president says he praises 'bravery' of UK's Johnson in call
05 Sep 2022-15:00
Turkish president, outgoing UK premier hold phone talks
03 Sep 2022-05:20
Boris Johnson could become next NATO chief – newspaper
27 Jul 2022-09:11
Ukrainians sign petition to give citizenship, PM role to UK's Johnson
26 Jul 2022-18:54
Boris Johnson intends to visit Ukraine before resigning
25 Jul 2022-08:26
Boris Johnson resigns as UK prime minister
07 Jul 2022-11:44
