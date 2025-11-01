Botswana minister hails Chinese medical team, charity group for boosting community health

+ ↺ − 16 px

Botswana's Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Nelson Ramaotwana on Saturday commended the 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana and the Charity Association of Chinese in Botswana for their efforts and support in strengthening community health, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"The Chinese medical team brings specialized skills, preventative health knowledge, and lifestyle medicine expertise that are crucial in combating non-communicable diseases," Ramaotwana said at a joint medical outreach and specialist consultation program for elderly residents at Mokolodi Village, about 18 km southwest of Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, and nearby communities.

He expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the Chinese medical team and the charity association at a time when the government faces "financial challenges" and "a lack of resources," noting that "a healthy nation is a justice nation."

Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Botswana, saying bilateral ties have evolved significantly into a strategic partnership.

"Since 1981, 17 groups of doctors and nurses have been sent to work in local hospitals in Gaborone and Francistown, with a total number of over 500 medical staff. More than 3 million patients have received diagnosis and treatment from them, and new medical technologies and equipment were brought in," he noted, commending the medical team's service to the Mokolodi community and the charity association's contribution to China-Botswana friendship.

Co-organized by the Theopathy Elderly Care Association, the Chinese medical team in Botswana, and the Charity Association of Chinese in Botswana, the outreach provided specialist medical consultations, screenings for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and essential community health education.

It drew about 200 participants, including government officials, members of parliament, community leaders, and about 150 elderly residents, who also received donations from the Chinese charity association.

News.Az