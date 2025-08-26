Botswana declares health emergency amid medicine shortages in clinics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Botswana's President Duma Boko declared a public health emergency on Monday, citing the collapse of the national medical supply chain, which has left hospitals and clinics without essential medicines and supplies.

Boko said the military would oversee an emergency distribution drive and the first trucks would leave the capital Gaborone and head to remote areas by the evening, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The southern African country's health ministry warned in early August it was running out of medicines and supplies due to unspecified financial challenges and postponed non-urgent surgery.

“The medical supply chain run by central medical stores has failed,” Boko said in a TV address. “This failure has led to a severe disruption to health supplies countrywide.”

The finance ministry had approved 250m pula (R328.5m) in emergency funding for procurement, he added. Botswana's budget has been constrained this year due to a prolonged downturn in the global diamond market — it is the world's leading producer of diamonds by value.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has also cut funding that was supporting Botswana's health sector.

A spokesperson for Botswana's government did not immediately respond to questions about whether that had contributed to the crisis.

Boko said on Monday the price at which government procures medical supplies was inflated and distribution systems were causing loss, waste and damage.

On August 4 the health ministry said it owed 1bn pula (R2.6bn) to private health facilities and suppliers, which was compounding its challenges.

Medicines for hypertension, cancer, diabetes, TB, eye conditions, asthma, sexual reproductive health and mental health conditions were running out, it said.

There were also shortages of dressings and sutures, it added.

News.Az