Jane Pitt, the beloved mother of actor Brad Pitt, has died at the age of 84. Her death was confirmed in an obituary published Tuesday, August 5. She is survived by her husband, William Alvin "Bill" Pitt, and their children—Brad Pitt, Doug Pitt, and Julie Neal.

Jane, a former elementary school teacher, spent most of her life in Springfield, Missouri, where she and Bill raised their three children. Though she and her husband generally kept a low profile, Jane occasionally stepped into the spotlight, most notably when she walked red carpets alongside her famous son, including at the 2012 Academy Awards and the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Her granddaughter, Sydney Pitt, shared a moving tribute on Instagram, painting a vivid picture of Jane’s life and legacy. “If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart,” Sydney wrote. “She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked. She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things.”

Jane Pitt was known among her family as “Grammy,” a name that came to symbolize warmth, joy, and unconditional love. She created cherished traditions for her 14 grandchildren, including an annual “special day” before school started—filled with banana splits, board games, and trips to Silver Dollar City.

“Grammy could keep up with all 14 of us without missing a beat,” Sydney wrote. “There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it. She was love in its purest form.”

