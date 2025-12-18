Pope Leo names Bishop Hicks to lead New York archdiocese

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Ronald A. Hicks of Joliet, Illinois, to replace Cardinal Timothy Dolan as archbishop of New York, signaling a shift toward a more unifying and pastoral leadership style.

Bishop Hicks, 58, has led the Diocese of Joliet since 2020 and is known for his steady, low-key approach, avoiding the outspoken political stances that characterized Cardinal Dolan’s tenure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He is set to be installed at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on February 6, 2026. The New York archdiocese serves 2.5 million Catholics across Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, and surrounding areas.

Observers see the appointment as a continuation of Pope Leo’s focus on pastoral care and smooth governance, reflecting his own rise from relative obscurity earlier this year.

