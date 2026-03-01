Yandex metrika counter

BREAKING: Israel is bombing Tehran

BREAKING: Israel is bombing Tehran
Israel says ‘the heart of Tehran’ struck

The Israeli military says it has struck “the heart of Tehran” for the first time since the latest US-Israeli attacks started, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

The statement published on Telegram claimed the targets were the government sites, adding that over the past day the attacks were working on establishing aerial superiority and paving the path to Tehran.

Large plumes of smoke were seen rising from Tehran.


