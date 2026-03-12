Strait of Hormuz will continue to be closed, Mojtaba Khamenei says

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei delivered his first major statement on Thursday, calling for national unity and reiterating a strong stance against foreign military presence in the region.

In a televised address, Khamenei said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed as a means to apply pressure on Iran’s adversaries. He emphasized that while Iran seeks friendship with its neighbors, it will continue targeting U.S. bases, which he described as a threat to national security, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“All U.S. bases in the region should be immediately closed,” Khamenei said, warning that otherwise they will be attacked. The speech marks a firm message from Iran’s leadership on regional military tensions and strategic control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping route.

Khamenei’s first statement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with Iran asserting its defensive and strategic priorities. Observers note that his remarks signal continued assertiveness toward U.S. forces and a focus on consolidating national unity at home.

