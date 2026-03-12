IDF targets Iran’s Basij in Tehran strikes - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The IDF has confirmed carrying out drone strikes against members of Iran’s Basij paramilitary force in Tehran over the past day, and has published footage of the attacks.

According to the military, the Basij established checkpoints in several areas of Iran’s capital in recent days, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck the Basij checkpoints and members of the paramilitary force, the IDF says.

Iranian media reported that several members of Iran’s internal security forces and Basij stationed at the checkpoints were killed.

“These armed forces are part of the Iranian regime’s security apparatus and have for years been responsible for carrying out terror activities,” the military says, adding that “these forces lead the main repression operations against internal protests, particularly in the recent period, using severe violence, widespread arrests, and the use of force against civilian demonstrators.”

News.Az