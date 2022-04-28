Brenda Shaffer hails Southern Gas Corridor’s role in ensuring Europe’s energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Southern Gas Corridor takes a huge part in ensuring Europe’s energy security, said Brenda Shaffer, faculty member of the US Naval Postgraduate School, international energy and foreign policy specialist.

She made the comments at the “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation” international forum held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Shaffer noted that the globe is entering a very difficult economic period.

“Energy security projects play a particularly important role during the current economic crisis, and the Southern Gas Corridor is one of such projects,” the energy specialist added.

News.Az