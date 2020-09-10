British company launches 20-second COVID-19 test
British start-up company iAbra said it had developed a 20-second saliva COVID-19 test which had 99.8% sensitivity and 96.7% specificity,
Trials of the “Virolens” test have taken place at Heathrow Airport, the company, which was founded in 2010, said.
“Our system allows simple, high speed, reliable and low-cost testing in dynamic environments,” Greg Compton, CEO of iAbra, added in a statement.
