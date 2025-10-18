British maritime agency reports vessel hit by fire off Yemen’s coast
18 Oct 2025
- 18 Oct 2025 16:33
Photo credit: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/EPA, via Shutterstock
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported an incident 116 nautical miles (214 km) east of the Yemeni port of Aden, where a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile, leading to a fire on board, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Authorities were investigating, UKMTO adds.