British maritime agency reports vessel hit by fire off Yemen’s coast
Photo credit: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/EPA, via Shutterstock

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported an incident 116 nautical miles (214 km) east of the Yemeni port of Aden, where a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile, leading to a fire on board, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Authorities were investigating, UKMTO adds.


