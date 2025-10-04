British police will receive new powers to restrict protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

British police will be given new powers to restrict protests, British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told Sky News about this, News.Az reports.

According to her, the proposed changes to the law on public order include restrictions on the time during which rallies can be held, as well as on their location. The official explained that it had become clear to her that there was a gap in the legislation, and that restrictive practices were inconsistent.

"I will therefore take immediate action to address this situation, as well as review our broad protest legislation to ensure that police powers are commensurate with the scale of the challenges we face," Mahmood added.

The publication notes that, according to the minister's plans, British security forces will have the right to order demonstrators to move an event to another location if the protests are held in the same places for several weeks in a row.

In case of refusal to comply with the demand, the police will have the right to make an arrest.

News.Az