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Overnight, Ukrainian drone strikes reportedly hit Russian oil infrastructure, damaging a tanker and an oil refinery in Taganrog and striking an oil depot in Armavir, according to Russian regional officials and the Ukrainian military.

Rostov regional governor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram that fires on the tanker and in the port of Taganrog - a ​city of about 240,000 - had been extinguished, with no oil ​spill reported. Two people were injured, he said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The city's ⁠mayor, Svetlana Kambulova, said a local state of emergency, introduced on ​May 27, had been extended. Russia's Defence Ministry said that its forces ​had downed 127 drones overnight.

In the neighbouring Krasnodar region, authorities in Armavir, which has a population of 185,000, said a fire at an oil depot in ​the city's industrial zone had been brought under control and ​that there were no injuries.

Rostov governor Slyusar said that almost 50 drones had been ‌downed ⁠in his region, with attacks reported across the province, which borders Ukraine's Donbas, the focus of fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

Outside Taganrog, he said, only minor damage was reported.

The commander of Ukraine's drone forces said they ​had struck Taganrog, ​as well ⁠as an oil depot in Feodosiya in Russian-controlled Crimea.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the Ukrainian military strike on ​the oil facility in Armavir, some 500 km (320 miles) ​from ⁠the Ukrainian state border.

"We are rightfully bringing the war back to where it came from. Russia could have ended its aggression long ago, ⁠but instead ​chose to prolong and continue it," ​Zelenskiy said on X.

"So another facility of Russia’s oil industry has been reached – Armavir, ​Krasnodar Krai."

News.Az