Zelenskyy warns Russia plans ‘massive new strike’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is preparing a “massive new strike” against Ukraine and urged citizens to take precautions to “protect your lives.”

Kyiv was hit particularly hard last weekend by a huge Russian bombardment attack – one of the largest since the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion in 2022, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Moscow has warned foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv, threatening to escalate attacks as it seeks revenge for a Ukrainian strike on a dormitory and high school in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, which Moscow says left 21 people dead.

“We have intelligence information about Russia preparing a new massive strike,” Zelenskyy said in a social media message. “Please pay attention to air alerts, protect your lives. Our services are working efficiently and are prepared; the Air Force and other defenders of our skies will be on duty 24/7, as always.”

Zelenskyy has reiterated his call to allies to allow and finance the supply of Patriot missiles, which can intercept Russian ballistic missiles. He wrote to Donald Trump and the US Congress earlier this week asking for Patriot systems to respond to the intensifying Russian air attacks.