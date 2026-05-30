Yandex metrika counter

Nvidia-powered Windows PC set to debut next week

  • World
  • Share
Nvidia-powered Windows PC set to debut next week
Samuel Boivin via Shutterstock

Nvidia and Microsoft are expected next week to launch the first Windows OS computers featuring Nvidia’s chips as the main processor, Axios reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Nvidia-powered ​computers ‌are expected both ⁠from ​Microsoft's Surface brand as well ⁠as other computer ​makers including Dell, News.Az reports, citing The Star.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify the report. Microsoft and Nvidia did not respond ​to ⁠a request for ​comment.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      