Nvidia-powered Windows PC set to debut next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia and Microsoft are expected next week to launch the first Windows OS computers featuring Nvidia’s chips as the main processor, Axios reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Nvidia-powered ​computers ‌are expected both ⁠from ​Microsoft's Surface brand as well ⁠as other computer ​makers including Dell, News.Az reports, citing The Star.

Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify the report. Microsoft and Nvidia did not respond ​to ⁠a request for ​comment.

News.Az