Nvidia-powered Windows PC set to debut next week
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Nvidia and Microsoft are expected next week to launch the first Windows OS computers featuring Nvidia’s chips as the main processor, Axios reported on Saturday, citing sources.
Nvidia-powered computers are expected both from Microsoft's Surface brand as well as other computer makers including Dell, News.Az reports, citing The Star.
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Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Microsoft and Nvidia did not respond to a request for comment.
By Ulviyya Salmanli