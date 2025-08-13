Bryce James shares LeBron, Bronny’s advice ahead of Arizona debut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Incoming Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James says he’s ready for the challenges of college basketball — and he’s taking to heart the guidance from his father, LeBron James, and older brother, Bronny.

The incoming Arizona guard, taking part in summer practice, talked Tuesday about the advice his dad, LeBron James, has given him, which is mostly sound advice in all parts of life — be true to yourself, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Just working hard and just come in here and doing what you do best,” Bryce told reporters. “Just making sure even if you’re not having some good days just have the stay-positive mentality. Maybe miss a shot, you give a turnover, don’t hang your head down, always keep your head up. Just push through, stay positive.”

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard was a three-star recruit — according to 247Sports — and had offers from Ohio State and Duquesne.

Part of his decision was the atmosphere and the energy the fans bring to McKale Memorial Center in Tucson.

“For me personally, I would probably say the environment. I know the fans really enjoy coming to the Arizona game and they like to get rowdy and loud,” he said. “So, for me personally, I just want a real college experience and for me, Arizona was one of those colleges.”

James comes to Arizona, which had the No. 3 recruiting class this year, according to both 247 and Rivals.

Much like his older brother, Bronny, he stayed out west for college after finishing high school at Sierra Canyon, helping the team to a California state title in 2025.

Bryce was asked if he saw what Bronny experienced during the 2023-24 season at USC and would want to avoid the spotlight.

“What I’m focused on is having the full college experience,” the younger James replied. “Not really caring about what other people are saying. Just really locking in and focusing on college.

As for what Bronny told his younger brother, he said for Bryce to be consistent and focused.

Bryce added that what he will bring best to the Wildcats — who are coming off a Sweet 16 appearance last year — are his shooting skills, basketball IQ and defensive ability.

Coming to a team that has a strong freshman class and high expectations, Bryce now said he’s ready to bring a strong effort to Arizona.

“College and high school are two different things,” he added. “So, I’m just coming here and working hard and putting in the effort and it will turn out good.”

News.Az